Ports and maritime systems to get smart: official

The Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran will establish a center for making smart its systems until the yearend (March 20, 2019), the head of the organization’s information and communication technology office told IRNA.

Mohammad Tajgardoun said that the development of smart system for the organization has several dimensions and cooperation between different organizations.

The smart system aims to improve cross-border trade and the knowledge-based companies would greatly help pave this way, he said.

He named the logistics and multimodal transport as important factors for promoting maritime economy.

The Customs Administration, the Road Maintenance & Transportation Organization and the Railways Company have a crucial role in expansion of multimodal transport systems as well, he said.

Source: Tehran Times