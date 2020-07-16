Ports and Operators launch combined campaign – 7 Leading Principles for RoRo Safety

Port Skills and Safety (“PSS”), the collective body for Safety and Skills in UK ports, has released a video and poster promoting 7 Leading Principles of RoRo Safety. These are the result of Ports and Operators joining together to prevent injuries in Roll-on/Roll-off operations.

The Principles have been collectively produced by the ports industry with the support of Port Skills and Safety.

Just before the country went into COVID19 lockdown, PSS gathered together a group of Operators and Ports to look head-on at RoRo safety. Spurred on by a tragic RoRo fatality, everyone’s goal was to do more to prevent recurrence and make RoRo operations safer.



7 Leading Principles of RoRo Safety from Rean Da Costa on Vimeo.

We chose an innovative approach, designing and running the first ever Port Industry Appreciate Investigation workshop. This positive-generative approach to investigating and preventing incidents brings together leading edge health and safety theory and hard core practical outcomes.

With everyone in the room open to thinking differently, the workshop and follow-up (remote working) correspondence produced “7 Leading Principles of RoRo Safety”. Turning these Principles into a video began as soon as this could be done safely and without compromising the vital work ports were doing, and continue to do, to keep our supermarket shelves stocked and medical supplies available across all regions.

The tightly focused video addresses Segregation of people and plant, Reversing, Safe Systems of Work, Coordination and Cooperation, Mobiles and other distractors, Safety Culture and Continuous Improvement.

Deputy Chair of Port Skills and Safety, Stuart Wallace commented that:

We strongly believe that we owe it to ourselves, our colleagues and the wider industry to take steps to make sure that we minimise the risks where ever possible.

PSS Chief Executive Richard Steele explains that:

One of the cornerstones of PSS strategy is to serve as thought leaders; to challenge, to learn and do things differently. This is a pioneering example of Leading Principles created by people from the sharp end, working together to proactively raise standards across the port industry.

PSS would like to extend special thanks to Peel Ports, Bristol Port Company, Forth Ports and P&O ferries for their support with producing this video and help in bringing the 7 principles to the port industry.

Source: British Ports Association