Ports asked to speed up release of goods

The government has asked the authorities concerned to take effective measures for speedy release of imported goods–especially key essential commodities–from different ports amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

It has also asked them to take immediate steps to ensure that the supply of key essential goods is not impeded anyhow, they added.

The government has recentlyasked the shipping ministry, Chittagong, Mongla and inland port authorities to take next course of action for release, loading and unloadingof imported goods ona priority basis to ensure smooth supply in the country during the pandemic, the officials mentioned.

The traders have already been urged to continue import of essential items so that supply of goods is not hampered in the market during the ongoing COVID-19, according to a commerce ministry orderwhose copy was obtained by the FE.

It has mentioned that supply chain of essential commodities will be hampered if release, loading and unloading of such goods are delayed inside the country which may create multiple crises including artificial price hike of these items in the market.

The commerce ministry has taken the decision to keep the supply chain of key commodities unhindered across the country, a high official concerned who is dealing with the issue said.

He, however, said traders have been urged frequently to ensure speedy clearance of imported goods from different ports to help keep the prices of these items under control in the market.

As part of ensuring a sufficient supply of essential items in the country, the commerce ministry has already taken multiple measures to extend support to the import and export sectors aimed at combating the COVID-19.

Earlier, it had asked the country’s importers concerned to continue imports of key staple goods, he added.

Under the circumstances, an adequate supply of essential items should be ensured to meet the growing demand of the country, the official also mentioned.

Source: Financial Express