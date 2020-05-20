Ports Australia congratulates Government and industry on dropping of Onshore Biosecurity Levy

Ports Australia congratulates the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment on their decision to drop the proposed Onshore Biosecurity Levy, which has come after extensive consultation with industry.

Australia’s supply chain is only as strong as the biosecurity measures protecting it. From a ship entering the port, to goods being processed at the port, the biosecurity measures in place ensure Australian people are protected from external threats.

Ports Australia was a leader when various industry leaders joined forces to challenge the announcement of the Levy in 2018. Since then, we – with many of the same industry leaders – have consulted with the Federal Government via numerous working groups.

Today’s announcement is testament to the engagement between industry and government via those working groups. It acknowledges how the proposed Levy was unachievable without significant impact on the supply chain our country relies on.

Ports Australia CEO, Mike Gallacher congratulated all involved in the process on the announcement.

‘It’s reassuring that our Government recognises how strong biosecurity benefits Australia which is the reason it will be funded through the taxation system as per existing arrangements,’ Mike said.

‘A major concern with the Levy’s announcement in 2018 was the lack of engagement with industry, which prompted Ports Australia to join forces with other industry leaders to call for clarification and consultation.

‘We’re confident the relationship we share with the Department of Agriculture which this announcement highlights will be maintained as we continue with our common goal of securing Australia’s borders.

‘The right decision has been made and Ports Australia is proud to have been part of the process,’ Mike ended.

Source: Ports Australia