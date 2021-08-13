Ports authority extends deadline for Greece donations

The Cyprus Ports Authority (CPA) announced it would extend its campaign for the collection of essential items for the people affected by the wildfires in Greece due to increased demand.

The authority said it would continue collecting items until 2pm Friday.

The CPA is collecting dry food, long-life milk, baby formula, diapers, adult diapers, bottled water, and dog and cat food to be sent to Greece.

A shipment has already left Cyprus as donations keep pouring in.

The CPA has also donated €1,000 with which baby food and diapers were purchased.

Large quantities of dog and cat food were also donated with officials saying most children who went to the CPA offices to deliver their donations, brought in pet food.

The items are being categorised and are put in boxes with wishes for “strength and patience” by the CPA to the people afflicted by the fire.

“Our support is limitless, and a given. Hang in there!” the message on each box says.

The collection points are:

• CPA offices on 5 Limassol Avenue, 2112 in Nicosia

• Limassol Port (Administration Building)

• Old Limassol Port (West Entrance)

• Larnaca Port (Administration Building)

• Paphos harbour

• Latchi harbour.

The items may be delivered to these places between 9am and 2pm.

