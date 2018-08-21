Port’s grand design is far too light on detail

The push for a container terminal at the Port of Newcastle races ahead. Would a terminal be a good thing for Newcastle and the Hunter?

Who knows? Sure, a container terminal needs a port that can be navigated by large vessels and portside land for unloading and loading, and Newcastle has these.

But that’s just the beginning of what needs to be known.

Nevertheless, the spruiking has begun.

Not surprisingly, Port of Newcastle chairman Professor Roy Green and CEO Craig Carmody are pressing the case. Likewise, Committee for the Hunter leader Richard Anicich thinks the terminal is a no-brainer, tweeting that a “container terminal in Newcastle will be a catalyst to grow [the] Hunter region, boost international trade in this global gateway city, generate jobs and move freight faster and more cost effectively.”

It may be significant that the privately-owned Port of Newcastle sponsors the Committee for the Hunter. But who knows what Mr Anicich bases his judgement on?

Publicly available information about the plans for a terminal and its impacts is annoyingly sparse.

Two documents made available so far reveal some of the detail. One is a report commissioned by the Port of Newcastle from the accounting firm Deloitte. While Deloitte is a distinguished business adviser, its report contains many heroic assumptions and obscure data, is packed with promotional rhetoric, and is short on critical analysis.

The other major document is the Port of Newcastle’s submission to the NSW inquiry into freight and ports. Not surprisingly, this document presses the case for full-on development of a substantial container facility in Newcastle, but is thin on robust content.

Do these documents accurately foretell what a container facility will look like and how it will benefit the city and its region? Who knows?

Yet signing on to the movement of one million containers through Newcastle each year is serious stuff requiring detailed examination and level-headed decision making. The claims of the boosterists need testing through public debate. It would be awful to sign-on to the terminal only to find Newcastle’s newly revitalised inner suburbs pounded awake every night and the M1 hijacked by container-laden b-doubles hurtling to warehouses in Sydney’s outer-west.

There are questions needing answers and then scrutiny – by and for the public.

Some questions concern the issue of monopoly and ownership. Traditionally, ports in Australia were seen as essential, publicly-owned infrastructure. Yet over the past decade most have been sold into private hands, with governments building treasure chests for new infrastructure spending, such as the light rail in Newcastle’s case.

We now know that the privatisation contracts contain clauses defining what NSW ports can and can’t do. This shouldn’t be a surprise given the vast sums paid for these assets by superannuation funds and foreign buyers. Moreover, by its nature, infrastructure has monopoly characteristics – ports, motorways, electricity grids, water systems, and so on, are too expensive to run according to the principles of market-based competition. Professor Green is too intelligent not to know this.

Other questions relate to the landside impacts of a container terminal. How will imported containers be transhipped – by road or rail? Where will they be broken down for delivery? These questions are broached only in the vaguest of ways in both the Deloitte and freight submission documents. Is the intention, in fact, to serve the Sydney market from Newcastle? If so, who coughs up for the expensive road and rail links? Is the Port of Newcastle manoeuvring for a free ride on the back of the NSW taxpayer?

Another set of questions concerns control of the port. Right now, the Port of Newcastle, the private corporation, is keen to masquerade as a public entity, to posture as having the interests of the city and its region paramount, like the coal industry does so frequently. Yet, like the coal industry, there are enormous environmental and social outcomes of a container terminal based on the import of mass produced goods from Asia, and the deployment of gas-guzzling logistics chains linking the port to vast outer-Sydney warehouses.

Like coal, can we trust private, for-profit, infrastructure operators to deliver a sustainable, locally-prosperous future? It’s worth knowing more, no?

Source: The Herald