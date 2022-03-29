Ports Keep ‘Container Dwell Fee’ On Hold

The Port of Long Beach and Port of Los Angeles announced today that consideration of the “Container Dwell Fee” will be delayed another week, until April 1.

The two San Pedro Bay ports have seen a combined decline of 57% in aging cargo on the docks since the program was announced on Oct. 25.

The executive directors of both ports will reassess fee implementation after monitoring data over the next week. Fee implementation has been postponed by both ports since the start of the program.

Under the temporary policy, ocean carriers can be charged for each import container dwelling nine days or more at the terminal. Currently, no date has been set to start the count with respect to container dwell time.

The ports plan to charge ocean carriers $100 per container, increasing in $100 increments per container per day until the container leaves the terminal.

Any fees collected from dwelling cargo will be reinvested for programs designed to enhance efficiency, accelerate cargo velocity and address congestion impacts.

The policy was developed in coordination with the Biden-Harris Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force, U.S. Department of Transportation and multiple supply chain stakeholders.

Source: Port of Long Beach