Ports of Antwerp-Bruges, Gothenburg, Huelva, and Sevilla are competing for the ESPO AWARD 2024

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges, Port of Gothenburg, Port of Huelva and Port of Sevilla, have been shortlisted for the 16th edition of the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) Award on Societal Integration of Ports.

An independent jury of experts, chaired by former ESPO Chair Eamonn O’Reilly, selected these four projects from a total of nine submissions. This year’s award focuses on “Port projects or strategies in the field of circular economy that benefit the city and/or the surrounding community.”

The ESPO Award 2024 will go to the port managing body that has developed a circular economy strategy and/or a noteworthy circular economy project involving various stakeholders within or near the port. The award aims to honour efforts that involve the port and positively impact the surrounding community through circular economy practices.

According to Eamonn O’Reilly, Chairman of the Jury: “Since the first edition of the ESPO Award in 2009, Europe’s port sector has matured and developed beyond all recognition. It is clear, from the nine entries for this year’s Award, that ports are fully focused on the enormous challenge of our times, climate change. All of this year’s projects are exemplars for the circular economy ambitions that are evident throughout the sector. This year’s winner will be a first among equals.”

The 16th ESPO Award will be handed out by Elissavet Vozemberg, Chair of the Transport Committee of the European Parliament at the annual ESPO Award Ceremony and Dinner, scheduled for November 6 at the Albert Hall in Brussels. In the weeks leading up to the event, the shortlisted projects will be featured on the ESPO website, and a special booklet presenting all nine submissions will be released on November 6.

Source: ESPO