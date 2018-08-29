Ports of Auckland’s container terminal remains closed after worker incident

Ports of Auckland’s container terminal remains closed as investigation continues into an incident that left a worker seriously injured after a straddle carrier he was operating tipped over.

Ports of Auckland spokesman Matt Ball said the terminal would not reopen until at least 7pm on Tuesday.

“The investigation is ongoing, and it is likely to be some time before the results are released. An inquiry by Worksafe into a similar accident at Port Otago in 2015 took nine months to complete,” Ball said.

Ports of Auckland is one of the country’s largest ports, processing over 580,000 containers last year and an average of about 35 containers every hour.

In 2016, Ports of Auckland announced plans to introduce automated straddle carriers by 2019.

By the middle of next year the port will have 27 automated straddle carriers and will reduce its manual straddle fleet from 40 to 21.

It received two automated straddle carriers earlier this year.

Manually-driven straddle carriers will continue to be used between the yard and ship-to-shore cranes.

Ports of Auckland is owned by Auckland Council.

Infometrics economist Brad Olsen said with Port of Tauranga being nearby will probably be able to take up any slack in the next few days due to Auckland’s closure.

“If there are goods and containers that urgently need to be offloaded, and getting them from Tauranga to Auckland wouldn’t be too much hassle,” Olsen said.

“It’s important that employees are safe at work, and the investigation may find areas where more can be done to keep workers safe.

“Depending on the outcome of the investigation the port may look to invest in expanded or different safety equipment, new ways of operating, or additional training for staff,” Olsen said.

Source: Stuff