Ports of Bremen/ Bremerhaven successfully renews pers -certification

ESPO congratulates Ports of Bremen/Bremerhaven (Germany) for being certified through the EcoPorts’ environmental management standard (PERS). Ports of Bremen/Bremerhaven are Ecoports’ members since 2011 and are now certified for the sixth time under the PERS.

Isabelle Ryckbost, ESPO Secretary General, commented: “We would like to congratulate the Ports of Bremen with the renewal of their environmental certification, PERS. We know that sustainability is in the genes of Bremenports, it is not just a one-off achievement. The forthcoming ESPO Conference in Bremen will be a good opportunity for Europe’s ports to learn more about Bremen’s sustainability efforts and initiatives”

Valter Selén, ESPO Senior Policy Advisor and EcoPorts Coordinator, said: “We are very happy to see the Ports of Bremen/Bremerhaven be certified once again with EcoPorts PERS. It is an excellent example of how a port in Europe can deliver on its commitment to greening through the environmental management tools provided by the EcoPorts Network. Ports like Bremen/Bremerhaven are valuable and long-standing EcoPorts members, and their recertification is to be celebrated.”

PERS (Port Environmental Review System) is the only port-specific environmental standard. The last five years have seen important increases in its recognition and membership, with 103 ports from 25 countries currently counting themselves as part of the EcoPorts Network, and 31 ports holding PERS certification. Compliance with the EcoPorts’ PERS standard is independently assessed by Lloyd’s Register and the certificate has a validity of two years. EcoPorts’ PERS is revised after the 2-year period to make sure that the port continues to meet the requirements.

Source: ESPO