Ports of Danube cluster ship over 1.5M tons of agri-products over two weeks of August

During the first 15 days of August, the Danube ports in Odesa region shipped 1,750,000 tons of agricultural products.

That’s according to Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“The ports of the Danube cluster shipped 1.75 tons of agricultural products in the first 15 days of August of this year, and in July – more than 2 million tons,” the report says.

Kiper reported that Odesa ranked 4th in the regional section with a share of 5.6% in the total volume of exports.

“In the product structure of export, the largest volume was for grain crops (52.8%), fats and oils of animal or vegetable origin (15.6%), and ready-made food products (5.1%),” Kiper added.

The head of the administration also noted that in January-June 2023, Odesa enterprises carried out trade transactions with partners from 166 countries. Exports amounted to more than $1 billion.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Danube Commission is ready to implement new political agreements to increase the flow of Ukrainian goods to the port of Constanta in various ways and to facilitate Ukraine’s integration into the river infrastructure network.

Source: Ukrinform