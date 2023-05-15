Ports of Montreal, Québec and Trois-Rivières taking the Net-Zero Challenge

The Ports of Montreal, Québec and Trois-Rivières are taking the federal government’s Net-Zero Challenge. The announcement was made by Daniel Dagenais, Vice-President, Port Performance and Sustainable Development of the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) alongside Pascal Raby, Vice-President, Operations of the Québec Port Authority, and Jacques Paquin, Executive Vice-President of the Trois-Rivières Port Authority as part of Quebec’s marine sector conference, Assises québécoises du secteur maritime 2023, taking place May 9 and 10 at the Lévis Convention Centre.

Launched in August 2022 by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Net-Zero Challenge is a voluntary initiative that invites organizations to develop and implement credible and effective transition plans to make their facilities and operations emission-free by 2050.

By announcing their collective participation in the Net-Zero Challenge, the ports of Montreal, Quebec City and Trois-Rivières are joining forces to accelerate the decarbonization of maritime transport on the St. Lawrence River corridor.

The ports of Montreal, Quebec City and Trois-Rivières signed a cooperation agreement in 2022 covering various aspects, including communications, innovation, the environment, marine operations and asset management. This shared commitment to the Net-Zero Challenge is a tangible example of promising projects set in motion to develop a strong shipping corridor from a sustainable development perspective.

Source: Port of Montreal