Ports Poised For Autonomous Driving

in Port News 10/08/2018

The general manager of the ZPMC Smart Solutions Group’s R&D Center has predicted that autonomous driving for straddle carriers and road and internal trucks will be realised in ports in the near future.

Speaking exclusively to Port Strategy at TOC Europe, held in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Shan Lei said that ZPMC envisages very rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies necessary for autonomous driving.

“We can see more and more requirements for automated terminals, but we would like to introduce more artificial intelligence technologies to move from automation to really intelligent ports,” Mr Shan noted.

In response to a question asking which technology already out there has the greatest ability to disrupt the port sector, Mr Shan cited AI technology in automated terminals, Internet of Things and cloud computing.
Source: Port Strategy

