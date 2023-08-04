Ports React to Reports that Border Target Operating Model to be Delayed

The British Ports Association responds to reports in the Financial Times overnight that the UK Government is, for the fifth time, set to delay the introduction of new post-Brexit border controls.

Many ports have had to build new border infrastructure specifically for this purpose. Ports have had to meet some of the costs of this infrastructure and it is now ready to go. The ongoing costs are to be met by ports and paid for by charges on users.

Mark Simmonds, Director of Policy at the British Ports Association said:

Many ports have built expensive new border infrastructure at significant expense which will require ongoing upkeep. The investment and operation of these new posts is to be paid for through charges on users, which for the fifth time will now be delayed.

The ports industry will always champion the removal of trade barriers, but Ministers have marched most of the industry up a very expensive hill and if the costs for new border posts will not be recoverable from users, government should cover the expense and release the land and facilities back for more productive use.

The British Ports Association is disappointed that industry learns of important changes to new border processes from the newspapers.

