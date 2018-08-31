Ports Still Lag Other Sectors By 10-15 Years

The ports and terminals sector is still 10 to 15 years behind other industries because of its reluctance to standardise or automate, Kalmar president Antti Kaunonen has said.

Speaking to Port Strategy, Mr Kaunonen said: “You can’t always reinvent the wheel, and that is happening nowadays.

“All the different applications that we have seem to be ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ applications — and that is not actually the case.

“You have to have ready-made solutions that you can copy with pride and then use for the next application.”

According to Mr Kaunonen, there are numerous different levels to standardisation.

“Standardisation at the lowest level is connectivity — which kind of data exchange you have,” he said.

“Then you go to the next level, the logistics system level, and it’s a different use, and then you go to [the] next level, the Terminal Operating System level, and it’s a totally-different use.”

At the lower end, standardisation is manageable, Mr Kaunonen claimed, but the processes are where the greatest advantages with data can be obtained.

However, he warned against making the mistake of standardising everything, leaving no room for innovation, adding that innovation is necessary and suggesting that the word ‘openness’ be used in place of ‘standardisation’.

“Of course we have to have a standard solution, we have to make modules, but the key is making them open and by open I mean transparent,” he said.

“So after standardisation, we need to talk about openness.”

