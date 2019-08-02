Portugal announces 100 mln euros public investment in port of Sines

Portuguese government announced a package of 100 million-euro (110.71 million U.S. dollars) public investment in port of Sines to improve its infrastructure, Portuguese Lusa News Agency reported.

According to the report, the investment is part of the Portuguese “Strategy to Increase the Competitiveness of the Network of Commercial Ports of the Continent – Horizon 2026”.

The investment will include the 75-million-euro extension of the east pier by 750 meters, the 10-million-euro reinforcement of the high voltage power grid, and 900,000-euro modernization of the port administration’s maritime traffic control system, Minister of Sea Ana Paula Vitorino said during her visit to the port of Sines, 150 km south of Lisbon.

The package also includes the construction of a Freight Forwarding & Pre-Gate Bus Center, the upgrading of the Sines port railway branch and the purchase of a new pilot boat.

“In order to have a modern and capable port, there must be public investment,” the minister was quoted by Lusa as saying.

Earlier this month, Portuguese government sealed an agreement with PSA Singapore for the 3rd phase of expansion of Terminal XXI of the port, with an investment of 547 million euros.

A plan of an international public tender was approved last Thursday for the construction of the new Vasco da Gama container terminal with an investment of 642 million euros.

