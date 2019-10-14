Portugal announces launch of int’l tender for new Sines terminal

The Portuguese government announced on Saturday the launch of an international public tender for the construction of a new container terminal of the Port of Sines — the Vasco da Gama Terminal.

Minister of the Sea Ana Paula Vitorino told reporters that the international public tender will be formally launched on Tuesday for a concession period of 50 years with an investment of 642 million euros, adding that the specifications include the construction and operation project, with a deadline of nine months for the submission of proposals.

She said that the tender will be awarded in the last quarter of 2020 and the terminal should be completed in 2024. The new terminal will have an annual handling capacity of 3.5 million TEU.

Among the total investment, which will be made by private funds by the future concessionaire, it is estimated that 225 million euros are for equipment and the remaining 417 million for infrastructure.

It is expected that the new terminal will generate a total economic impact of 524 million euros and create 1,350 direct jobs in the exploitation phase.

Source: Xinhua