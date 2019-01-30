Recent News

  

Portugal: Cargo handled at ports Down in November

Cargo handled in mainland Portugal recorded a 4.4% fall year on year until November to 84.9 million tonnes, with Aveiro and Faro in a counter-cycle, according to the Portuguese Mobility and Transport Authority (AMT).

This 3.9 million tonnes fall “was greatly influenced by the decline in the import of crude oil and coal,” and there are “recovery signs in container traffic, which recorded +0.8% and +1.4% in the volume of cargo containerised,” the authority’s report explained.

According to the report released on Monday, “only Aveiro and Faro recorded positive performances with a respective growth rate of 6.2% and 74.3%, with Aveiro maintaining the best mark ever, with over 5 million tonnes.”

Most of the ports, however, lost cargo, totalling more than 4.2 million tonnes, particularly Sines (-2.6 million tonnes), Lisbon (-796,000 tonnes) and Leixões (-496,000 tonnes)
Source: TPN/LUSA

