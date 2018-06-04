Portugal: Ports handle less cargo in first quarter

Despite the negative quarter, in March, the volume recorded was 3 percent higher than in the previous month, even though bad weather, on some days led to the closure of or limited access to some ports, according to the Mobility and Transport Authority (AMT).

“This negative quarter-on-quarter change is the result of a combination of different performances in the various ports, with a notable increase of 10.3 percent in Aveiro, giving it the highest value ever in the first quarter,” the AMT statement said.

However, in the first quarter, performance was negative at all other ports, notably Sines, which lost 2.5 million tons, a drop of 18.5 percent over the same period.

Compared to the same period of 2017, the first three months of the year recorded increases in agricultural products, other solid bulk and ro-ro (roll on-roll off) cargo, respectively, of 16.1 percent, 3.7 percent and 13.3 percent.

Containerised cargo, which accounts for 35.3 percent of the total movement of goods at mainland Portugal’s ports, declined by 18.5 percent and oil products, with a share of 18.3 percent of the total, decreased by 12.2 percent.

The decline in the movement of oil products and coal, also at Sines, by 17.7 percent and 18.8 percent, represented respectively 18.3 percent and 8.2 percent of the ‘lost’ cargo.

Sines, although it lost 4.7 percentage points over the same period of 2017, continued to account for the absolute majority of the cargo handled with a 50.4 percent share, while all other ports increased their respective quotas, with Leixões being the most important, with 20.2 percent of the total, Lisbon, has 13 percent, Setúbal, now represents 7.7 percent, and Aveiro, 6.1 percent.

Source: Portugal News