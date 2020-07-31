PortXchange and FIS join forces to bring Port Call Collaboration to Perú

PortXchange is a digital collaboration platform for port calls aimed at reducing CO2 emissions in the global shipping industry. It enables vessels to arrive “Just In Time” so they can significantly reduce operational cost and CO2 and NOx emissions with every port call. FIS – Future is Smart – a Peruvian shipping consultancy firm will launch the platform to the Peruvian market in the coming months, making it available to all ports and parties that operate in the country. Peru is the first Latin American country that will have access to this innovation.

“We are excited to launch our Port Call Collaboration platform in Peru. Having worked in Peru myself, I know how diverse the shipping operation is and how seasonality can add to the complexity. With PortXchange we enable all parties involved in a port call to plan and optimize together, helping them to take decisions earlier on in the process.” Dita Bruijn – Director of Operations PortXchange.

The platform can be used by shipping lines, agents, terminals and other service providers, for exchanging information regarding port calls based on global standards. As soon as the estimated time of arrival (ETA) is allocated, the platform assigns a timeline to each vessel, showing all the events during the port call. The progress and status of the events are constantly updated in the control panel. The users are able to monitor all events and are able to make adjustments where necessary, as well as receive notifications and warnings when a status change, delay or planning conflict occurs, all in real time. Also, the interface allows for calculation of emissions and savings potential for each port call during and after arrival to the port.

PortXchange started as the PRONTO project in Rotterdam, after successful trials PortXchange was launched as an independent organization in August 2019. Since then the platform has been implemented in the ports of Felixstowe, Moerdijk, Algeciras and Houston. Maersk and Shell are the launching customers of PortXchange, they are exploring the potential of this platform for the reduction of gas house emissions in the global maritime world. The first results in Rotterdam already show a 30% reduction in idle time of the ships.

PortXchange will be represented in Perú by Consultants firm FIS and invites the port community to work together to achieve efficient port calls that result in considerable reduction of cost and CO2 and NOx emissions. The success of PortXchange highly depends on the successful collaboration between all parties involved in port operations, such as agents, shipping lines, and maritime service providers.

“With PortXchange we now have the opportunity to count with a new and cutting-edge platform. In that sense, Peruvian ports will be at the same level as those important ports where the platform is already in use, not only for the benefit of the shipping community, but also to leave a legacy for future generations with a better environment. We are very proud about this launch and for our partnership with Portxchange. – Augusto Montoya – Managing Director FIS”

