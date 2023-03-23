PortXchange Earns B-Corp Certification

PortXchange Products B.V., the digital solutions provider for predictable and sustainable shipping, today announces that it has officially become a Certified B Corporation, joining a global group of companies using business as a force for good. This makes PortXchange among the few businesses in the maritime sector to gain the accreditation.

A Certified B Corporation (‘B Corp’) takes into account the impact on all stakeholders, including governance, workers, communities, the environment and customers. B Corp Certification is a rigorous third-party accreditation, often taking years to achieve and requiring the company to take a critical look at the way it conducts its business.

PortXchange chose to work towards the B Corp Certification as it aligns with the company’s mission to increase efficiency and reduce emissions from the shipping industry, with its solutions that enable Just[1]in-Time sailing and port emissions reduction. The Company also felt that it was the right thing to do by using the B Corp framework as a blueprint for design and hold themselves to the approved standards by the B Corporation.

The B Corp certification recognizes the initiatives PortXchange has implemented aimed at reducing the environmental impact of the shipping industry, while at the same time setting high standards in the way its business is being conducted. These initiatives range from supporting its customers to monitor and reduce emissions on a port call and port-wide level, to diversity and equality of the team.

Sjoerd de Jager, Managing Director at PortXchange, said:

“For PortXchange, reducing the environmental impact of the shipping industry is core to our mission, and being a force for good is the underlying driver for the decisions we make. We hope to inspire other companies in maritime logistics to re-assess their modus operandi and initiate a similar process.”

Marian Maartense, HR Lead at PortXchange, said:

“The rigorous certification and approval process supported us in designing the way we do business and required us to be very critical towards ourselves throughout the entire journey. We are proud to have obtained the highest scores in the customers and workers section, proud because through our customers we can make the biggest impact and it demonstrates our efforts to build the best, most diverse and motivated team. ”

Sjoerd de Jager added:

“With the B Corp Certification, we join a highly esteemed network of organizations that use business as a force for good and implement a more conscious decision-making process to improve their social and environmental performance. ”

Currently, over 200,000 organizations are using the B Impact Assessment to analyze their impact, and only 6,509 of them have successfully obtained B Corp status. As such these companies use the power of their businesses to build a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable economy

Source: PortXchange