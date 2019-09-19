POSCO succeeds in mass producing SOx scrubber steel

POSCO has succeeded in mass-producing high alloy steels that are essential for sulfur oxide (SOx) scrubber systems for ships, the company said.

Due to the stringent International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations to remove sulfur and harmful emissions from ships, the SOx scrubber will be applied to more than 12,000 vessels over the next five years.

Through extensive research and development, POSCO has succeeded in mass-producing “S31254,” a high-alloy stainless steel developed for use in seawater.

The steel contains high levels of molybdenum and nitrogen, providing high resistance to pitting and crevice corrosion as well as high strength compared with conventional stainless steels, according to POSCO.

This type of steel has already been supplied to manufacturers of marine SOx scrubber systems, such as Hyundai Heavy Industries Power System, Kangrim Heavy Industries, and STI.

Local companies suffered from supply chain issues until last year because SOx scrubbers were produced only in a few overseas steel mills.

However, POSCO’s localization has cut down the delivery time and reduced the price burden, enabling a stable material supply.

“POSCO will offer solutions, such as welding training, for customers with less experience using high-alloy stainless steels,” a POSCO official said.

