Poseidon: an innovative new Monitor and Control System

Oceanic Systems (UK) Ltd is proud to launch Poseidon, the most advanced Alarm, Monitoring and Control System yet. Boasting state of the art vector graphics and PIN controlled user access, this system is becoming renowned for its simple user customisation capabilities.

Oceanic Systems manufactures world-class marine systems for control and monitoring vessels, producing the latest advancement in the industry: Poseidon. This is a system that not only monitors and controls the vessel’s data but allows full user customisation which is unique in the industry.

At the heart of Poseidon is the compact computer unit with a powerful Quad Core Processor, inventive heat pipe technology and with no moving parts to ensure durability in all marine environments. This system controls and monitors systems including, but not limited to tank levels, engines, AC power and digital switching, DC power and digital switching. It also controls and monitors temperature, bilge and fire detection systems, cameras, weather information and navigation information.

Choose what you see as the customisation is limitless. Change the background of your displays, move, add and delete controls. The Poseidon library provides a wide range of pre-installed options to get you going. The system uses ‘drag and drop’ technology, ensuring simple user configuration throughout. The wide array of Poseidon’s options unite style and function, constantly evolving to meet the user’s requirements.

Poseidon supports up to two primary helm displays and up to eight secondary displays elsewhere in the vessel across the network, all available from Oceanic Systems as BlackGlass high resolution touchscreen displays. Available in sizes ranging from 10″ to 21.5″, these displays add pure class wherever they are installed. Using capacitive touch, sunlight readability and night vision settings, these displays are continuously vibrant and beautiful.

Perhaps the largest benefit of Poseidon is its remote access feature. Connect to your Poseidon system wherever you are; on mobile, tablet or PC, you can take Poseidon with you. The system has optional PIN access, to set different levels of permissions to its users. Control who can see displayed data or control systems by simply assigning their role thus ensuring full security.



Source: Oceanic Systems (UK) Ltd