Poseidon Marine Supplies is going further to get closer to every ship and its needs

Under the motto “Going further to get closer to you”, Poseidon Marine Supplies, the Greek company that since 1976 is supporting the safety of crews and the smooth operation of ships, by offering lifesaving and firefighting equipment inspection and ship supplying services, is ready to welcome the international shipping community at its Posidonia 2024 stand, from June 3 to 7, and celebrate the opening of the company’s new service station in the port of Barcelona as well as the expansion of its international partnerships.

Following a client-centric approach, Poseidon Marine Supplies supports consistently the Greek and international shipping industry. With its headquarters in Piraeus, the company for the past 48 years has steadily developed to a multinational level, with the opening of service stations and the provision of supplies in major ports around the world, aiming to be close to every ship and its needs, whenever and wherever.

During its presence at Posidonia 2024, Poseidon Marine Supplies will celebrate the opening of its new service station in the Port of Barcelona, which has been added to the company’s network (Poseidon Service Network) this year, bringing its equipment inspection services closer to vessels passing from all major ports in Spain as well as from ports in

neighboring countries, such as France, Portugal, and Malta. The services of the Barcelona station cover the entire range of inspection of a ship’s lifesaving and firefighting equipment, such as portable and fixed fire extinguishing systems, breathing apparatuses, immersion suits, and more, according to the company’s high-quality criteria.

Besides Piraeus, Poseidon Service Network also includes service stations in Limassol, Rotterdam, Houston-TX, Dubai and Suez. Each Poseidon station is both a commitment to the company’s clients to safeguard the safety of crews, ships, and cargo, as well as a guarantee of compliance with international shipping regulations.

This year, Poseidon Marine Supplies is nearing the announcement of the acquisition of a major Dutch company with significant expertise in ship supplies and provisions. The acquisition is expected to be completed in 2024 and, together with Poseidon’s service station, will establish a service point in the port of Rotterdam with dynamics comparable to that of Piraeus, annually serving more than 1,200 Greek-owned and international ships.

With a wide network of service stations, more than 160 employees in technical service and administrative support, international partnerships in major ports around the world and consistently keeping the quality of its services at a high level, Poseidon Marine Supplies continues to plan expansion efforts to get closer to every ship and the needs of its clients.

Source: Poseidon Marine Supplies