Poseidon Navigation Services puts its ‘Challenger’ software on 100 Tidewater OSVs

Poseidon Navigation Services Ltd has signed an agreement to install its back of bridge ‘Challenger’ software platform onboard 100 Offshore Support Vessels (OSV) owned and operated by Houston-based Tidewater.

The agreement, which follows hot on the heels of a similar arrangement with the global containership carrier Hapag-Lloyd, includes the digital supply of weekly updates to all the vessels’ bridge teams to ensure they remain compliant.

Welcoming the announcement, Thomas Gunn, Managing Director of Poseidon Navigation Services, said installation of the software was completed within the agreed timeframe with special training given to a number of the vessel bridge teams where necessary.

“We are delighted to be working with a company as well established and respected as Tidewater. Our Challenger software has been successfully installed on all the vessels and updates to the charts will be dispatched to the vessels weekly via email, so speeding up the entire update delivery process. The Tidewater OSVs are currently operating in a variety of locations including off West Africa,” he said.

Tidewater owns and operates one of the largest fleets of OSVs (Offshore Support Vessels) in the industry, with over 60 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production activities worldwide.

Challenger has already been approved by the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA); the UK Hydrographic Office; as well as a host of flags including Panama, Marshall Islands, Singapore, Isle of Man, to name but a few.

It provides updates for Admiralty Paper Charts and Publications, AVCS, ADP and e-NP digital products and allows the end user to effectively manage onboard holdings, and receive updates either by a direct Web Sync or by receiving weekly email files.

Source: Poseidon Navigation Services