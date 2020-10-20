Poseidon system installed on offshore support vessel, Manor Endurance

Oceanic Systems UK Ltd’s Alarm, Monitoring and Control system, Poseidon, has recently been installed by Manor Marine UK Ltd on their latest hybrid offshore support vessel, Manor Endurance.

Built in the Manor Marine shipyard on the south coast of the UK, the vessel needed to be designed with the latest technology and the Poseidon system provided the ideal solution for control and monitoring. Additionally, Oceanic Systems’ latest product release, the Navigation Light Controller, was also installed to provide control and monitoring of the vessels LED navigation lights.

Bruce Coward, Managing Director at Oceanic Systems, commented “We are very proud that our Poseidon system has recently been installed by Manor Marine. Poseidon unites style and function seamlessly and we’re delighted it has provided the solution on this spectacular vessel”

Poseidon not only monitors and controls selected vessel data using the latest techniques in data presentation, but also enables the user to create their own data and control display from a pre-installed library full of graphic options.

Based in Hampshire in the UK, Oceanic Systems (UK) Ltd is a world-leading designer and manufacturer of NMEA2000® based integrated Alarm, Display and Control Systems for leisure and commercial vessels.

Source: Oceanic Systems