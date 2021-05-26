Posh and PCL Select Seaproc To Power Digital Procurement For All Commercial And Offshore Vessels

PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd (POSH) and Pacific Carriers Limited (PCL) have selected iMarine Software (SeaProc) to digitally process all their procurement activities across some 170 vessels.

Both PCL and POSH are part of Kuok Singapore Limited (KSL) Maritime Group of companies, with diversified holdings covering offshore marine services, commercial shipping, maritime construction and shipyards. POSH and PCL operate a combined fleet of 170 vessels including tankers, bulkers as well as offshore support vessels.

The service will be fully embedded with newly implemented ABS NS Enterprise systems, one of the leading Fleet Management Software systems for digital maritime operations and a partner of iMarine Software.

The decision is part of a bold plan to transition the company to a purely digital transaction model across all shipping operations. Specifically, the AWS-based SeaProc platform will automate all standard procurement transactions and add electronic invoicing to complete a source-to-settle process fleetwide.

“We surveyed the entire maritime e-Commerce solution offerings in the market, and we have selected the best solution for our needs,” said Tan Kian Chai, General Manager, Fleet Management of PACC Ship Management.

“Digitization and innovation are key strategic pillars for POSH as we continue to accelerate our transition towards becoming a sustainable solutions provider for our industry”, said Danny Chong, Head, Centers of Excellence, POSH. “Being able to capture and analyse the sheer amount of data we work with daily on a single platform will enable us to be a leaner, more efficient outfit so that we can focus more on delivering what our clients need faster and better.”

Peder Arstorp, Chief Commercial officer, iMarine Software said: “We are pleased to announce that POSH and PCL have entered into an agreement with iMarine Software to provide e-Procurement services to its extensive global fleet holdings. It is part of a major overhaul of its marine IT infrastructure and follows a lengthy evaluation process. We are honored to participate in these critical services and appreciate the trust bestowed by the Kuok Group and its subsidiaries.”

Source: iMarine Software