POSH expands service capabilities with acqusition of offshore construction vessel ‘BOA DEEP C’ vessel to be renamed ‘POSH DEEP C’

Offshore energy services provider, PACC Offshore Services Holdings (“POSH” or the “Company”) has bolstered its service capabilities after signing an agreement to acquire the 119-metre long, DP-3 offshore construction vessel ‘BOA Deep C’ from BOA OCV AS. The vessel will be renamed ‘POSH Deep C’.

The addition of this multipurpose Offshore Construction Vessel (“OCV”) is part of the Company’s strategy to increase its service offerings to its client. The OCV’s versatility will complement the existing fleet with capabilities including subsea installation works and turnkey towage and installation services for the floating offshore wind and energy sector.

POSH Deep C is capable of executing deep water floaters and mooring installation and removal, installation of offshore floating wind structures and mooring systems; and Subsea Umbilical, Riser, and Flowlines (“SURF”) installation works.

Mr Low Soon Teck, Chief Executive Officer, POSH, said, “The acquisition of this versatile vessel is an important milestone in POSH’s transformation into a future-ready, sustainable solutions provider for the global energy sector. We have a calibrated asset and talent growth plan driven by our continued operational resilience and financial discipline. Our team’s focus on operational excellence and our high quality assets will enable us to safely deliver top notch service to our clients.”

The technical capabilities of ‘POSH Deep C’ include:

·

DP-3 system, suitable for world-wide ultra-deep water operations including operations in coastal waters of any state.

·

Bollard Pull of up to 229 tonnes

·

250-tonne Active Heave Compensated (“AHC”) crane, with depth capability of up to 2,000m

·

Onboard accommodation of up to 100 pax

·

Large, unobstructed deck – 1,516m2 of free deck space, allowing for flexibility during mobilisation and operations

·

Large capacity towing and anchor handling winch, chain locker and fibre rope capacity ‘POSH Deep C’ is set to join the POSH fleet in October 2022.

Source: PACC Offshore Services Holdings (“POSH”)