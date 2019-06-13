POSH, PCL Select ABS to Support Digital Strategy

PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd (POSH) and Pacific Carriers Limited (PCL) have selected ABS Nautical Systems ® (NS) fleet management software to support their digitalization strategy.

Both PCL and POSH are part of Kuok Singapore Limited (KSL) Maritime Group of companies, with competencies extending across offshore marine services, commercial shipping and marine engineering. Both POSH and PCL operate a combined fleet of 245 vessels including tankers, bulkers as well as offshore support vessels.

The deal is for multiple NS modules to support the digitalization of workflows including fleet maintenance, purchasing and compliance.

“Both POSH and PCL are focused on incorporating new digitally-enabled tools and technologies that can help improve their operations and fleet efficiency. As a global leader in the application of digital technologies in maritime industries, ABS is proud to help deliver their digital ambitions,” said Stephen Schwarz, President, ABS Nautical Systems. “I’m delighted that, after an exhaustive analysis of the market, the two leading maritime companies have chosen NS, validating our strategy of creating a fleet management platform that supports the digital future of shipping with capabilities in mobile, IoT and business intelligence.”

“We surveyed the entire fleet management software market and we have selected the best solution for our needs,” said Mr Sia Geun Teck, Senior General Manager of PACC Ship Management. “We see significant potential for operational efficiencies through digitizing operations and ABS can help us achieve this while maintaining compliance.”

Mr Chan Joo Huat, Senior General Manager of POSH Fleet Services, said, “This is an exciting time for POSH as we move towards adopting technologies to enhance our workflow productivity. With the voluminous data captured and streamlined on a single platform, ABS NS will also put us in a better position to undertake predictive data analytics analysis, so as to make better-informed decisions more quickly.”

NS is a leading fleet management software for the marine and offshore industries, with software design, implementation, industry expertise and ongoing support reflecting a deep history in the maritime sector. NS offers technical management and compliance software that solve real problems for real mariners.

Source: ABS