POSH Successfully Rejuvenates Cimc Gretha Despite Pandemic Lockdown Challenges

Over the past few months, PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd. (“POSH”) with strong support from Owner, Ocean Challenger Pte. Ltd. (“OC”) completed one of the industry’s largest maintenance projects involving the overhaul of six TH5000ML 3800KW thrusters onboard CIMC Gretha in Curaçao. This comes less than a year after it announced its ship management agreement for the cutting-edge DP3 semi-submersible crane vessel (“SSCV”).

While the total overhaul work is routinely conducted once every five years, the project was done on a never-before-scale and under unprecedented circumstances, with complex challenges and delays brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lockdowns and movement restrictions in Curacao were further exacerbated by the lack of special tools and urgent spares brought about by disruption to global supply chains. Yet, under the supervision and support from the owner representatives from Ocean Challenger and POSH crew onboard, and through the joint efforts of a dynamic and multi-cultural team comprising more than 20 divers, engineers, and technicians from industry partners CIMC Raffles, Subsea Global Solutions Caribbean N.V., Stone Marine UK, it was completed on time with no safety incidents.

Following the successful overhaul of the biggest thrusters in our fleet, the rejuvenated CIMC Gretha is now ready and available to provide diversified service offerings including offshore accommodation capabilities as well as decommissioning and heavy construction activities. Equipped with DP3 dynamic positioning system, clear deck space of 2000m2, CIMC Gretha has two 1,800-tonne Offshore Mast Cranes offering heavy lift capacity and offshore accommodation facilities configured for up to 618 persons onboard.

Source: POSH