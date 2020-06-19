POSH’s Vessel To Support Singapore In Providing Safe Crew Changes Amid COVID-19

Offshore marine services provider, PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd’s (“POSH” or the “Group”) accommodation vessel has been designated by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (“MPA”) to support crew changes for cargo ships calling in Singapore.

The Group has uniquely configured its accommodation vessel, POSH Bawean, for deployment at the Eastern Working Anchorage. The vessel will be used to house transit seafarers prior to their flights out of Singapore or sign-on for the next assignment for up to 48 hours. POSH Bawean has 52 rooms over four floors, with capacity to provide up to 178 guest beds.

This accommodation vessel enables seafarers to be repatriated safely given that many have spent extended periods out at sea due to COVID-19. Through the establishment of a “safe corridor”, cargo ships calling in Singapore are now able to carry out crew changes whilst minimising public health risk.

Mr Lee Keng Lin, Chief Executive Officer, POSH, said, “The need for safe crew changes has become increasingly urgent against the global COVID-19 backdrop. As a Singapore-headquartered offshore marine solutions provider, we are deeply honoured to support MPA in enabling this industry-leading initiative.

With our proven track record in offshore accommodation and offshore hospitality management, we stand ready to serve the broader needs of our stakeholders and clients.”

All transit seafarers onboard will follow health and safety measures set out by MPA, including minimising interaction and having temperature screenings twice a day with deep cleaning and disinfection of rooms upon occupants’ checkout.

Source: POSH