Posidonia 2018 exhibition, the world’s most prestigious shipping trade event

Posidonia is the world’s most prestigious biennial international shipping exhibition and one of the longest standing maritime trade events, as it first took place in 1969, almost 50 years ago.

As the home of Greek shipping, Posidonia is the gateway to the owners of the largest merchant fleet in the world. Carrying a legacy of over 3000 years, Greece is the top shipowning nation by value, at $99.82 (USD BN) and operates 20% of the global and 50% of the European capacity.

But Posidonia is more than an exhibition, the Posidonia week is host to thought-provoking conferences, seminars, workshops and media roundtables, which are organised by companies and organisations from around the globe and are set to frame the future of the shipping industry. And let’s not forget the Posidonia Games, a popular part of the Posidonia business and social mix, bringing the athlete out of shipping professionals.

Posidonia 2018 was held from June 4 – 8 at the Athens Metropolitan Expo. and it was this year yet again a success! A total of 2,009 exhibitors from 92 countries and territories participated and around 23,500 visitors made their appearance.

Posidonia is organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs & Insular Policy, the Union of Greek Shipowners and the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping and with the support of the Municipality of Piraeus and the Greek Shipping Co-operation Committee.

Video/Camera/Editing: Emilia Milou

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Speakers List: 1. Steve Candito CEO – Ecochlor, Inc. 2. Dionisis Christodoulopoulos Managing Director – MAN Diesel Turbo 3. Rolf Bosma General Manager Global Service Sales – ABB Turbocharging 4. Ioannis Smurneos LBU Manager – ABB Turbocharging Greece & Cyprus 5. Nezal Banabeela President of Bahri Dry Bulk – Bahri 6. Yiannis Christopoulos Director Service Unit Greece-Cyprus & Managing Director – Wärtsilä 7. David Hopkins Senior Communications Consultant – Wilhelmsen Ships Service 8. Nikos Liapis Supply and Operational Director – Elinoil SA 9. Petros Psomas Key Account Manager,Marine – Hempel A/S 10. Jorge L. Quijano Administrator and CEO – Panama Canal Authority 11. Natasa Pilides Deputy Minister of Shipping, Republic of Cyprus 12. Danae Bezantakou CEO – Navigator Shipping Consultants 13. Tony Dupree Senior Manager of the Technical, Communications and Maritime Labor department – Liberian Registry 14. Panagiotis Roussos Naval Architect – Ηerbert ABS 15. Nektarios Demenopoulos Public Relations – Piraeus Port Authority 16. Jason Stefanatos Senior Research Engineer – DNV GL 17. Dimitris Arogiannis Global Account Manager – Jotun 18. Roman Miroshnichenko Marine Oil Business Director – Gazpromneft Lubricants 19. Stamatia Giasirani Project Coordinator – Bluegrowth

Source: HELLENIC SHIPPING NEWS WORLDWIDE – Online Daily Newspaper