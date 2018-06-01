Posidonia 2018 Sets the Course for Global Shipping: Event reflects market optimism on 50th Anniversary with record number of exhibitors and 16% floor space increase

A total of 1,920 exhibitors from 92 countries and territories will participate at Posidonia 2018 as the world’s most prestigious shipping trade event is getting ready to celebrate its half-century anniversary.

Marked by an all-time record in the number of participating companies and floor space, the event has raised the organisers’ expectations regarding the anticipated number of overall visitors to the exhibition, scheduled to be held from June 4-8 at the Athens Metropolitan Expo.

Speaking today at the Press Conference before the event opens next week, Greek Minister of Maritime Affairs & Insular Policy, Mr Panagiotis Kouroumplis said: “The Greek mercantile marine sector has played a crucial role in the economic and social development of Greece, has helped enhance the country’s international reputation and contributed in the cohesion and new job creation efforts of local communities everywhere across the nation. The Posidonia Exhibition is a timeless institution advocating globally the best example Greece has to show in terms of entrepreneurship and productivity.”

The 16 percent year-on-year floor space increase of the biennial exhibition, which is regarded as one of the most influential maritime gatherings globally, reflects the resilience of the Greek shipping sector and the sheer size of the Greek-owned fleet, which controls the largest fleet and the greatest cargo carrying capacity, representing about 20% of the global fleet in dwt terms.

Also speaking at the Press Conference, the President of the Union of Greek Shipowners, Mr. Theodore Veniamis, said: “The Posidonia Exhibition manages to remain contemporary and relevant through time and I believe that, today more than ever, this is much needed. After a long period of recession, the markets are beginning to show positive signs and Posidonia, as the most highly acknowledged international shipping forum, provides a reliable platform to present maritime innovations and initiate business relationships. As always, the Posidonia Exhibition demonstrates also the dynamism and importance of Greek shipping for the welfare of our country, the EU and the rest of the world. Maintaining the first position internationally, Greek shipping continues to carry our maritime tradition forward. This is an honour and duty bestowed on our shipping community and every one of us separately and we are determined to defend it against any challenge.”

The President of the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping, Mr George Pateras, said during his speech: “We are meeting here today on the occasion of the major maritime exhibition POSIDONIA 2018, to promote new achievements and technological advancements of products and services which will be exhibited by countries, institutions and private exhibitors. Owning the largest fleet in the world, with 4.727 vessels of a DW 365 million tonnes capacity, the Greek shipping industry attracts shipyards, shipping equipment manufacturers, investors and any other shipping supplies and services, aiming to the further growth of this dynamic sector. As Greece is a safe and hospitable country and the biggest shipping nation globally, it is fitting that our country is hosting the industry’s most important event.”

A total of 22 countries will deploy their national pavilions at Posidonia 2018 to showcase each nation’s collective shipping offering to a captive audience of sellers, buyers of maritime products and services and policy makers. Brazil and Poland will be debuting their pavilions next to the more established and traditional national presence of China, Japan, South Korea and western European countries such as the United Kingdom, Denmark and The Netherlands.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping, the national shipping company of Azerbaijan, Bahri, the national shipping company of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and International Maritime Industries, the new shipyard project by Saudi Aramco, have also chosen Posidonia 2018 as the global forum to present their new corporate identities. And even the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has selected Posidonia 2018 as the first non-cruise event to participate in.

The list of exhibitors becomes every time more diverse, with a wide range of companies ranging from AIRBUS Defence and Space Geo to MAN Trucks and from ERP heavy-hitter SAP to Gazpromneft Lubricants and highly sophisticated weather forecast by Weathernews and Storm Geo to the Greek ports of Thessaloniki and Volos, who booked their first independent Posidonia participation.

In addition, during Posidonia 2018, a constellation of 40 thought provoking presentations, seminars, speeches and heated panel discussions are yet again expected to set the global shipping agenda and define the future of an industry that sits at the core of world economic developments.

“Posidonia’s perpetual appeal amongst exhibitors, trade visitors and conference delegates is propelled by the continuous investment spree of Greek shipowners, who collectively and constantly improve the competitiveness of Greek shipping,” said Theodore Vokos, Executive Director, Posidonia Exhibitions S.A.

“The size of the Greek order book continues to command the attention of the global maritime community, who also takes notice of the major upgrades the Greek-owned fleet is undergoing in response to regulatory compliance requirements and the need to adopt quality-enhancing technological innovations.

“Our shipowners’ commitment and desire to maintain Greece’s global lead in a sector which accounts for almost 95 percent of global trade, is the beacon that guides tens of thousands of visitors to Athens and Posidonia every two years,” added Vokos.

It is estimated that every two years Posidonia contributes a total of Euro 62 million to local businesses in the hospitality, catering, corporate events and road transportation sectors.

The presence of the Secretary General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Mr Kitack Lim and European Transport Commissioner Mrs Violeta Bulc is adding further gravitas to Posidonia’s universal appeal which is reaffirmed by the confirmed attendance of a host of other VIPs including Shipping, Maritime and Mercantile Marine Ministers from seven countries.

Posidonia 2018 is organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs & Insular Policy, the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping and the Union of Greek Shipowners and with the support of the Municipality of Piraeus and the Greek Shipping Co-operation Committee.

Source: Posidonia Events