POSIDONIA 2020 – Cancellation

It is with a great deal of regret that we are announcing the cancellation of Posidonia 2020, originally planned for June 2020 and subsequently postponed to October 2020.

We have reached this difficult decision following close consultation with many exhibitors and with our shipping community stakeholders, after assessing the current state of Covid-19 in countries around the world.

The worrying increase of cases in certain jurisdictions and the inability to predict reliably where the Pandemic will take us in the months ahead, compounds the uncertainty that now prevails, imposing upon us circumstances that are beyond our control.

Furthermore, the shipment of exhibits and the complexities of international travel which are constantly being re-evaluated as events develop, pose major challenges and practical restrictions to our international exhibitors and visitors, with the distinct possibility that many will not be able to visit Greece. Without them Posidonia would not be the same.

One of the unique characteristics of Posidonia is the opportunities it provides to meet, interact and socialise in and around the exhibition and enjoy the hospitality, energy and fun that surround our event. We are concerned that this special environment that brings together the Greek and international shipping communities is in danger of being undermined due to Covid-19, thus not delivering the results that everyone expects and is looking forward to at Posidonia.

Instead, we are embarking on our preparations for the next Posidonia in June 2022 with optimism and the confidence that well before then we will have entered a world with Covid-19 under control.

Source: Posidonia Events