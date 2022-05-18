Posidonia 2022 Conferences Set The Course To Navigate Tumultuous Times

The upcoming Posidonia 2022 Conferences and Seminars Programme will deep-dive into the crucial issues facing the global maritime community as the world economy tries to concoct antidotes to heal the wounds of the ongoing war in Ukraine and the severe side effects of the Covid-19 induced pandemic.

The impact of sky rocketing energy prices, broken supply chains and upcoming environmental regulations is piling the pressure on shipowners and fleet operators to deliver profitability, shareholder value and 90% of the world trade, making June’s Posidonia exhibition a must-attend event, not just for maritime stakeholders, but also for industry-wide decision makers, regulators and policy makers as well as for government officials, world leaders, analysts and academics.

The exhibition will be held from June 6-10 at the Athens Metropolitan Expo and will offer delegates and hosts a much-anticipated platform to learn, interact and network following a four-year hiatus since the last time it was held in its traditional physical format.

“Our programme’s lineup of distinguished speakers and rich content of inspirational keynote speeches, thought-provoking panel discussions, powerful presentations, seminars and workshops is designed to trigger the entrepreneurial spirit of the international maritime community in its quest for success during these economically and geopolitically challenging circumstances,” said Theodore Vokos, Managing Director, Posidonia Exhibitions S.A.

The TradeWinds Shipowners Forum will kick-off the conference programme with a stimulating discussion on how to manage the era-defining challenge of decarbonisation. Themed as ‘Seize the Moment in the Energy Transition’, this signature TradeWinds forum will feature three strong panel discussions and present opportunities to network with peers and leading industry players. Some leading names from the global shipping arena have already been confirmed as speakers at the Forum. They include Harry Vafias, Stealth Maritime Corp, Angeliki Frangou, Navios Maritime Holdings, Evangelos M. Marinakis, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., John Coustas, Danaos Corporation, Nick Tsakos, Tsakos Energy Navigation, John Michael Radziwill, C Transport Maritime, Alex Hadjipateras, Dorian LPG and Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS amongst others.

The importance of decarbonisation in the agenda of shipowners will be reflected in a panel discussion hosted by BIMCO, the world’s largest direct-membership organisation for shipowners. Leading maritime specialists will share expertise, ambition and strategies for decarbonising shipping, and consider whether the industry is taking adequate steps to meet the IMO’s goals and the wider global decarbonisation challenge. “We are delighted to once again be able to meet the industry, members and friends at Posidonia, exchanging knowledge and strategies as we work together towards decarbonising our industry,” says David Loosley, BIMCO Secretary General & CEO.

Energy transition also headlines the 3rd Trading in U.S. Waters Seminar. Titled ‘Towards a Decarbonized Maritime Sector by 2050’, it is expected to draw a strong audience consisting of ship-owners and shipping industry experts. Seminar participants will gain a deeper understanding of the current state of the shipping and marine services industry, get updated on latest trends and developments for each topic and hear views about the opportunities and challenges ahead.

‘Digitalisation Demystified’ and ‘All hands on Deck: Shaping the future of Seafaring’ are the two sessions of Seatrade Maritime’s inaugural summit in association with the Global Maritime Club. Scheduled for June 9, the event will be keynoted by Minister Giannis Plakiotakis, Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Hellenic Republic. Other confirmed speakers include Ben Palmer OBE, Inmarsat Marine; Sean Fernback, Wartsila Voyage; Mike Konstantinidis, METIS Cyberspace Technology; Henrik Jensen, Danica Maritime Services GmbH; Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou, WISTA; Mark O’Neil, Columbia Shipmanagement & InterManager; John Platsidakis, Intercargo and Peter Schellenberg, Thome Group. Chris Hayman, Emeritus Chairman of Seatrade, said: “This distinguished line-up of speakers is reflective of the important topics we wish to discuss both in panel discussions and with input from the audiences. Posidonia is a global and prestigious platform from which to do this, and we look forward to reuniting with friends and colleagues in person in June.”

Greek shipping industry leaders and Greek government officials will share their insight and views on critical topics in a series of panels during the Capital Link Forum to take place on June 6. The Forum will address a wide range of issues impacting the industry, such as supply and demand challenges, LNG/LPG, green shipping, digitalisation and as always financing and the difficulties of getting access to it. Nicolas Bornozis, President, Capital Link Inc, said: “Our Forum brings together public and private shipping company executives, investors, analysts, financiers, and other industry participants who are visiting Athens for the Posidonia event from all over the world. The Capital Link Forum is known for its unique grouping of Greek Shipowners, rich information content, and extensive networking and marketing opportunities.”

HELMEPA’s Conference will showcase Sustainable Shipping with a lively panel discussion of three generations of distinguished Greek shipowners and cross-industry leaders from the international community, who will share their insights into the key questions facing the industry going forward, and reflect on how shipping has evolved over the last few decades. Fittingly, the event will be held on June 8, designated by the UN as World Oceans Day. “Our conference will bring together shipping industry leaders, policy makers, social partners, academia, regulators, and civil society to discuss, exchange and share knowledge and knowhow on Sustainable Shipping while inspiring collective action to get onboard to save the seas,” said Olga Stavropoulou, HELMEPA Director General.

During the highly interactive and engaging SHARK TANK event, young entrepreneurs will be offered the chance to pitch their ideas for innovative technologies advancing the shipping industry to an audience of shipowners and potential investors who will determine whether to ‘invest’ using fictitious funds, in these new and innovative technologies. The format provides an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas and receive instant feedback from the industry. At the same time, it provides the industry a “first look” and insights into the latest tech, offering significant value add for all participants. “We are bringing the hugely successful SHARK TANK to the global market for the first time,” stated SHIPPINGInsight’s Chief Evolution Officer, Carleen Lyden Walker. “In the five years we have conducted SHARK TANK, 80% of our entrepreneur participants have been picked up or trialed in the shipping industry.”

WISTA HELLAS ‘Women at Sea’ event titled ‘How close we are to gender diversity on board?’ attempts to identify the reasons behind the low numbers of women seafarers on board and explore whether we need more effective policies for the advancement of seafaring careers for women, during a panel discussion between women seafarers and stakeholders of the maritime industry. Elpi Petraki, President, WISTA Hellas, said: “According to the latest BIMCO/ICS 2021 Seafarer Workforce Report, women represent just 1,28% of the global seafarer workforce. Although there is a 45,8% increase in numbers of women seafarers since 2015, the statistics underline that women are massively underrepresented as seafaring professionals. This is a major issue that needs to be addressed.”

This year’s version of the YES to Shipping Forum will offer students, graduates and young maritime executives the opportunity to meet and interact with exhibiting companies at Posidonia 2022 and also attend a panel discussion about career opportunities in the shipping industry. Danae Bezantakou, Concept Founder, said: “We are honored to have been organising the YES to Shipping Forum at Posidonia since 2016. We are glad to invite the shipping community to the youth day of this important exhibition for shipping nationally and internationally. It is not an exaggeration to say that the YES to Shipping Forum at Posidonia was the catalyst that brought the younger generation closer to the industry.”

Posidonia is organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs & Insular Policy, the Union of Greek Shipowners and the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping and with the support of the Municipality of Piraeus and the Greek Shipping Co-operation Committee.

Source: Posidonia Events