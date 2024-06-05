Posidonia 2024: DNV and Artemis Technologies sign MOU on electric foiling ferries

At the Posidonia trade fair, classification society DNV and Artemis Technologies Ltd sign a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the development, certification, and operation of electric foiling vessels.

As the decarbonization challenge intensifies, providing a way to shift commuters and passengers onto vessels with lower or zero emissions is vital. This has resulted in growing interest in innovative technologies in the short sea ferry segment. Electric vessels have been trialled in many countries, demonstrating significant benefits, including reduced emissions to air, quieter operation, and regulatory compliance.

Today, companies are adding an additional element – the use of hydrofoils – which promise even greater levels of efficiency and passenger comfort. Hydrofoils use a foil to lift the vessel up from the water as it gathers speed and in combination with high strength lightweight composite materials and new higher density maritime batteries offer new possibilities for the segment.

To help this segment continue to innovate, DNV and Artemis Technologies Ltd (ATL) have signed a new MOU to work on 100% electric foiling vessels. The MOU builds on their cooperation on the Artemis EF-24 Passenger Ferry of which a number are under construction and rapidly progressing. The EF-24 Passenger is designed and built to meet the requirements of the IMO High Speed Craft Code (HSC) and the DNV High Speed Light Craft (HSLC) Rules.

The cooperation places safety at the heart of the collaboration. DNV and ATL will collaborate to ensure that testing and certification processes ensure that the safety requirements under the relevant international regulations and DNV rules are met or exceeded. The partners hope that this will result in standards that will enable a new generation of vessels, helping to drive the sustainability of the maritime industry even further.

Romain Ingouf, Technical Director, Artemis Technologies, said: “At Artemis Technologies, we are delighted to continue on this journey with DNV to pioneer the future of maritime transport. This MOU marks a key moment in our mission to deliver cutting-edge, sustainable, and safe electric foiling vessels like the Artemis EF-24 Passenger Ferry. Our collaboration will not only push the boundaries of innovation but also set new standards in operational excellence and environmental stewardship.”

Aakash Dua, Regional Business Development Manager, DNV Maritime, siad: “The ferry segment is truly a driver of innovation today, which is why we are so pleased to be working with one of the most future focussed and innovative firms on this MOU. We have seen electrification spreading throughout the segment and now the introduction of foiling technologies, enabled by new materials, is enhancing this technology by offering greater propulsion efficiencies. Working with Artemis Technologies, we hope to show that developing rigorous technical standards doesn’t impede innovation but enhances it, by allowing industry to build on a foundation of safety, trust, and confidence.”

The Artemis EF-24 is a fully electric foiling ferry with a capacity of 150 passengers. Able to cruise at 36 knots with a foiling range of 70 nautical miles, the design could reduce fuel consumption by up to 85% compared to conventional high-speed ferries powered by conventional fuels.

Artemis Technologies is a world leading high-performance maritime design and applied technologies company committed to decarbonisation of the maritime industry. With skills in simulation, lightweight structure engineering, electronics, hydraulics, aerodynamics and hydrodynamics, Artemis Technologies develops high-speed zero-emission vessels and propulsion systems to help ensure a sustainable maritime future.

Based in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Artemis Technologies is committed to delivering greener, more efficient transportation options to communities worldwide. Alongside the EF-24 Passenger, Artemis Technologies has launched to market the world’s first commercially viable 100% electric range of foiling workboats operating with zero emissions.

The Company has also recently added a luxury water taxi, the Artemis EF-12 Escape, to the portfolio.

Source: DNV