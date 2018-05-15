Posidonia Sets Compass For Future Global Shipping Agenda

The biennial Posidonia 2018 Conference Programme is once again upon us with its trademark thought provoking constellation of conferences, seminars, workshops and heated panel discussions which are yet again set to shape the global shipping agenda and define the future of an industry that sits at the core of world economic developments.

The conferences, seminars and media roundtables planned during this year’s Posidonia at the state-of-the-art facilities of the Athens Metropolitan Expo have a truly international flavour as they are organised by companies and organisations from around the world; from Brazil to France, Panama to Poland, from Mexico to Korea and Japan and from South Africa to the United Kingdom.

The programme will tackle shipping issues spanning shipping policy, trade and finance, energy, technology, port development, fuels and lubricants, water ballast treatment, the tanker and dry bulk market, hull performance, scrubbers, the environment, human performance and employment in shipping as well as claims and dispute resolution.

The icing on the cake, as it has become accustomed at Posidonia since 2012, is the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum, a must-attend event, offering inspiring and insightful debate. This year, the focus is on how advances in technology and alternative business models are rewriting the rules over how ships are owned, operated and traded. With more shipowners than ever before participating, the programme consists of two panel-led sessions; dry bulk and tankers. The conference will examine whether the fundamentals in the dry bulk sector are as secure as many expected, and how owners are adapting their strategy. And as technology, regulations and social demands are forcing changes in business practices, the forum will shed light on how companies can best adapt to survive in tough markets. With upheavals in the global trade in crude, products and LNG requiring new investments and fresh strategies, should owners build, buy or scrap? And where will they find finance for business fit for the 2020s, as technological, regulatory and social demands increase?

A similar topic will be tackled during BIMCO’s “Power Panel” which will debate some key developments impacting shipping business today with the focus being on challenges and future prospects for the dry bulk and oil tanker shipping markets, including the 2020 global sulphur cap experiment. BIMCO’s event will be hosted by its Chief Shipping Analyst Peter Sand and the BIMCO President Anastasios Papagiannopoulos, who will open the event.

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and the North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA) are organising, under the auspices of the Embassy of the United States in Greece, the “Trading in US Waters: Priorities and Solutions” Seminar that will take place on Thursday, June 7 during Posidonia 2018. The seminar is organised in cooperation with the Commercial Section of the U.S. Embassy, the Int’l Propeller Club of the United States, Int’l Port of Piraeus and the Maritime Hellas Shipping Cluster of the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping. The event is designed to assist the local shipping community and maritime stakeholders to acquire a fully integrated approach to U.S. requirements for vessels visiting U.S. ports. Key issues will focus on specific topics like the Sulphur Requirements in 2020, the Digitalisation of Shipping, Cyber Security Realities and Risk Management. The seminar provides a platform to meet and network with a target audience of ship-owners and shipping industry experts.

Featuring industry leaders exchanging views on the future of shipping, the 6th Analyst & Investor Day is taking place at the Divani Caravel Hotel, in the framework of the Conference Programme of Posidonia 2018. The keynote speaker, IMO Secretary General, Kitack Lim, will set the tone of the Capital Link Forum, which will discuss the current status and future projections of the financial and capital markets in relation to the shipping industry. The forum will also address issues of critical importance to shipping, such as access to and availability to capital, bank and alternative finance, as well as the impact of technology and new regulations. The forum will feature panelists from the Greek and international maritime communities, the global shipping heads of major shipping banking institutions, top investors and analysts.

This year the Institute of Energy for SE Europe (IENE) is organising its seminar on “Energy and Shipping”. The particularly important role played by the Greek merchant fleet in the transportation of global energy commodities has prompted IENE to organise this pioneering event in collaboration with Posidonia and with the active participation of a number of ship operators, energy traders and leading legal firms. This year’s special theme will focus on the new bunkering fuel specifications, in view of latest IMO agreed measures soon to be implemented. A number of prominent speakers from the oil and gas sector, from the shipping sector and maritime law from Greece and abroad have confirmed their participation in this unique gathering. Other subject areas to be covered in this international seminar include an overview of global energy markets (oil, gas, coal), latest developments in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum derivatives, special cargoes (LNG, LPG) and coal. In addition, an assessment of energy security and the marine environment will be undertaken including alternative routes for the transportation of oil and gas.

Other highlights include HELMEPA’s conference “2020 is closer than we think: Scrubbers, Fuels and BWT” as the deadline for compliance to the new sulphur regulations is fast approaching. With the standards for such fuels still to be formulated, and other serious concerns still remaining in regard to the availability and safety of low sulphur bunkers and scrubbers, HELMEPA’s event is expected to attract a full house of delegates. Featuring expert speakers from both the technical and regulatory level, from Greece and abroad, HELMEPA’s Conference will seek to provide answers to many of the challenges still lying ahead on these crucial issues.

The “Japan Seminar at Posidonia 2018” will focus on the role of innovation in the maritime industry and its impact on environmental conservation and technology. Speakers will also share insights on the current state of innovations in Japanese Shipbuilding and Marine Machinery, as well as on market trends in the shipbuilding market. This conference is known for providing a fresh approach on how to tackle technological challenges and providing hands-on solutions to long standing problems which affect all shipping companies.

“Support the Local Maritime Industry Summit” is the title of the summit organised by Newsfront/ Naftiliaki. The aim of the event is to bring together member companies of the Hellenic Marine Equipment Manufacturers & Exporters – HEMEXPO, and the technical directors of Greek and international shipping companies and engage them in an interactive dialogue which will benefit both Greek equipment makers, their clients and shipping at large.

One more seminar which will draw in crowds and will highlight the long-standing cooperation of the two nations in the maritime sector is the “Korean-Hellenic Maritime Cooperation Forum”. This event will focus on Korean shipbuilding industry and in cooperation with Greek shipping companies and will also provide insight in Korean ship finance and Greek maritime policy. Furthermore, in the 2nd part of the event, it will present new technologies in shipbuilding, and safety with the focus being on the ECO ship, Cyber Security and Smart Ship Technology of Korea.

Admiralty will again be organising a series of “Living with ECDIS” seminars at Posidonia. Operating ECDIS requires a ship manager and the ship’s officers to be constantly aware of changes in legal requirements and maintenance issues. Admiralty “Living with ECDIS” Seminars are designed to help understand these issues to ensure the individual and their fleet can remain compliant whilst getting the most from their ECDIS. The seminar will benefit any person involved with the shipping industry including, managers, owners, ship personnel, regulators and auditors. There is opportunity to raise your real-world issues and challenges, ask questions and seek solutions whilst networking with other industry colleagues.

The list goes on and delegates will be spoilt for choice to select their preferred event, according to their bespoke interest.

The Press Conference of the Greek Shipowners Association will be held on the last day of Posidonia 2018, which is expected, once again, to set the agenda of the shipping industry, for the next two years.

Posidonia is organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs & Insular Policy, the Union of Greek Shipowners and the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping and with the support of the Municipality of Piraeus and the Greek Shipping Co-operation Committee.

Source: Posidonia Events