Post-Brexit EU imports from UK halve in Jan-Feb, trade surplus rises

European Union imports from Britain nearly halved in the first two months of the year following the UK’s exit from the EU single market, data showed on Friday, and the The 27-nation bloc’s trade surplus with the UK increased as exports fell. at least.

Eurostat, the European Union’s statistics office, said EU imports from Britain fell 47.0% year-on-year in January-February to € 16.6 billion ($ 19.9 billion), while exports to the Kingdom Kingdom declined just 20.2% to € 39.8 billion.

As a result, the EU’s trade surplus with Britain rose to € 23.2 billion in the first two months after Britain’s Brexit transition period of € 18.6 billion expired in the same period in 2020, when London it still enjoyed unrestricted access to the EU single market.

Eurostat said the euro zone’s unadjusted trade surplus with the rest of the world fell to € 17.7 billion in February from € 23.4 billion in February 2020. However, due to a strong January, the two-month cumulative result was still better than last year, showing a surplus of € 28.7 billion compared to € 25 billion in January-February 2020.

Adjusted for seasonal variations, the euro zone’s trade surplus with the rest of the world was 18.4 billion in February after 28.7 billion in January, as exports fell 2.5% in the month while imports increased by 3.4%.

