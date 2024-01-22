Post-consumer scrap taking larger role in supply for green demand

This report is part of a series on impactful trends in the US aluminum market based on S&P Global Commodity Insights pricing, news and analytics.

As the aluminum industry strives to decarbonize operations across the value chain, more participants are capitalizing on the lower carbon intensity of using recycled materials.

Obsolete, post-consumer scrap presents an opportunity to capture even lower carbon emission profiles than that of new scrap. PCS is generated from used end-of-life products such as beverage cans, automobiles and consumer durables and is generally considered to be a zero-carbon or near-zero material, a significant attribute for sustainability-focused production.

The aluminum industry is continuing work to solidify PCS supply chains in the US and promote low carbon aluminum solutions for automakers, beverage can producers and other aluminum end-users.

For instance, with the market expressing a strong desire for more light-weight structural alloys and recycled materials usage, Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, has responded by expanding its US nonferrous offerings to include new clean wheel scrap and A356.2 aluminum alloy assessments.

Meanwhile, leading aluminum producers are increasing their output of high-quality PCS-based products in the US. For example, Norway-based aluminum producer Hydro is ramping up its new 120,000 mt/year aluminum billet plant in Cassopolis, Michigan, where up to 40,000 mt of the plant’s capacity will be produced under the company’s Hydro CIRCAL brand, which includes products made with at least 75% PCS.

“The more of that [PCS] material that we can successfully use in our products, the lower the carbon footprint of that product that we deliver to our customer,” Hydro’s Duncan Pitchford said in an interview with S&P Global.

Pitchford is the president of Hydro’s US aluminum metals division and head of its commercial operations in the Americas.

In the scrap sector, multi-material recycler Schupan & Sons is commissioning two aluminum PCS-focused facilities this year in Michigan and Kentucky, according to Andy McKee, the company’s president of materials trading, to meet the needs of “growing demand for scrap in the marketplace.” The Michigan facility will largely process extrusion and sheet scrap, while the Kentucky facility will focus on used beverage cans.

PCS carries cost, carbon advantage to new scrap

PCS differs from cleaner pre-consumer scrap, which is generated from aluminum left over in manufacturing processes. Compared with PCS, manufacturing scrap is more readily reusable, but is often more costly.

“[Primary aluminum and new scrap] runs through a furnace really well, but having access and the ability to run post-consumer scrap, because of the cost of those scraps relative to other options, is absolutely critical for mills so that they can justify the expense of running their business,” McKee told S&P Global.

For instance, the Platts price of UBCs at the beginning of January was 76 cents/lb, lower than 6063 new bare extrusions price, which was assessed at $1.06/lb. Similarly, high-grade auto shreds, another type of PCS, were 87 cents/lb at the start of the year, while 6022 new bare scrap was around 99 cents/lb.

Furthermore, many industry stakeholders assert that manufacturing scrap should retain the same associated carbon emissions as the product from which it was generated. In turn, this would impact the carbon profile of any product made with that scrap. For instance, scrap obtained from P1020 primary aluminum would carry the same carbon content as the primary aluminum. This carbon profile would include the emissions yielded from the smelting process and other upstream factors.

Pitchford said the carbon accounting distinction between manufacturing scrap and PCS is “extremely important” and likened manufacturing scrap generation to cookies cut from dough.

“That remaining cookie dough, it’s not like the calories from that disappeared just because it wasn’t cut into cookies,” he said. “Whether that cookie is an aluminum slab or a billet or a profile, that remaining material still has an embodied carbon footprint, and that needs to be properly accounted for.”

Furthermore, Pitchford said this distinction would both incentivize manufacturers to be more efficient with their initial material usage and encourage more companies to invest in PCS supply chains.

Challenges to PCS collection, usage

Significant volumes of obsolete scrap are often mixed with other materials and contaminants in waste streams.

“Part of the challenge has been that some of that scrap is downgraded because it comes in as mixed material into the post-consumer scrap stream and, rather than segregate it back into something that would go into making sheet or billet, that material is either just exported overseas or it’s used in secondary foundry alloy production,” Pitchford said.

Hydro formed its Alusort joint venture in the US in 2023 with recycler PADNOS to increase scrap sorting and recovery with new technologies.

But part of the problem, McKee said, is that not all mills receiving mixed-material volumes have the proper equipment to extract and utilize the PCS contained within.

“Companies like Schupan or others in our space that are value-adding a post-consumer scrap and getting that in a usable form to the mill on a scalable level is absolutely critical for the advancement of our industry,” he said.

PCS recovery technologies are being targeted by companies throughout the aluminum value chain. US-based primary producer and industry bellwether Alcoa is developing its ASTRAEA process, which could have the capability to convert PCS into high purity aluminum products. Indiana-based Sortera is another company active in sorting end-of-life mixed metals to produce specification scrap using artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, some aluminum producers have increased exposure to scrap usage through acquisitions, evident in Rio Tinto’s recent move to acquire a 50% stake in Matalco, a leading North American secondary aluminum producer.

Beyond PCS, some companies are looking to make better use of aluminum production byproducts. Aluminum Dynamics recently announced it was partnering with recycler Owls Head to reuse dross, a scrap byproduct from the smelting process.

Higher collection rates, focus on UBC needed

In addition to technology advancements at mills, as well as collaboration along the supply chain, Pitchford and McKee emphasized the need for industrywide, multi-stakeholder efforts to improve scrap recycling, collection, sorting and processing. Both highlighted UBC scrap as one notable example for which recycling must be increased.

UBCs are valuable for aluminum beverage can sheet production because they are infinitely recyclable and can be processed into a new can in as little as 60 days. Currently, the US recycles only 45.2% of aluminum cans, according to a 2023 report released by Eunomia Research & Consulting and Ball Corporation. Recycling is largely concentrated in the 10 states that have container deposit programs.

“While states with recycling refunds only account for 27% of the US population, they account for 47% of all packaging recycled, 51% of all aluminum cans and glass bottles recycled and 61% of all PET bottles recycled,” according to the report.

While the last few years have seen healthy can demand, 2023 saw high interest rates and decreased consumer spending cut into aluminum demand overall, including in the beverage container sector. Prices of UBCs declined, averaging 75.83 cents/lb in 2023 compared with 98.46 cents/lb the year prior. In March 2022, UBCs hit a high of $1.39/lb, but dipped down to 68.5 cents/lb in September 2023, according to S&P Global data.

Despite the weakness seen in 2023, market participants still see UBC demand outpacing supply in the coming years. While the expectation is for demand to increase slightly this year, many have forecast that scrap supply could still meet demand. However, multiple mills are set to come online in 2025 with large UBC needs, so industry experts have pointed to net shortages and the increased need for recycling solutions.

“There’s more scrap being generated and there’s more scrap being exported,” Pitchford said of overall scrap streams. “That material, if we handle it properly in the US, can stay at home and satisfy demand for more production of recycled-based aluminum products, reducing import dependency and preserving value here in the US.”

McKee said the “finite amount” of PCS supply is partially dependent on how well end-users are incentivized to recycle material. Also, PCS can be recovered at higher rates from scrap streams if the aluminum industry continues to invest in technology, he added.

Source: Platts