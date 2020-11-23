Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / Post-COVID economies must be more sustainable, Merkel says

Post-COVID economies must be more sustainable, Merkel says

in World Economy News 24/11/2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has made governments around the world more aware of the fact that economies have to be developed sustainably and not at the expense of the environment, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

“There is a will to learn from the pandemic and to make the economy more sustainable,” Merkel told journalists on Sunday following the G20 summit.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Paul Carrel and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software