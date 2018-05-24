Potential India port strike may support alumina: sources

A potential port workers strike at major Indian ports at the end of May could support alumina prices, multiple market participants said.

Indian news reported on May 22 that the National Coordination Committee of the six federations of major port workers has decided to call for a nationwide one-day token strike on May 28.

It also said it would serve notice of an indefinite strike on or after May 30 at all major ports “against the lethargic and casual attitude of the management of the ports and the Ministry of Shipping in settling the demands of the federations submitted for revising the existing wage structure, service conditions, including pension benefits.”

“We’re a bit concerned. If Nalco alumina deliveries are affected, then it will impact the market for sure. Prices are not affected yet since it has not happened, but if it does, we must also see how long it lasts,” a Chinese smelter said.

A western trader agreed, adding that “if it happens for a long period, then definitely alumina will have support, but it’s not impacted yet for now.”

When contacted Wednesday, a Nalco source said it was still too early to tell. “We’re not sure if it will actually happen and if the government will step in. We need to wait and see,” he said.

A Hindalco source was also not too concerned. “We do not have large quantities of alumina going out. A strike of just one to three days won’t make a big difference either, we doubt it will last long even if it happens.”

“A strike will impact not just alumina, but all commodities and products. As a matter of national interests, it cannot last for more than two to three days if it actually happens. So far no alarm has been raised for us yet,” a source from Vedanta added.

On Tuesday, the Platts Australian alumina daily assessment stood at $475/mt FOB basis.

