Potential Norway oil and gas strike may hit output, employers say

10/06/2022

Norway’s petroleum output could be reduced if workers go on strike on Sunday, the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG) said on Friday.

Some 845 workers out of roughly 7,500 employees on offshore platforms plan to strike from June 12 if annual pay negotiations with employers fail, trade unions Safe, Industri Energi and Lederne have said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

