Sterling posted a brief rise against the dollar late on Tuesday after UK lawmakers approved a motion to seize control of parliamentary time to try to block Britain leaving the European Union with no deal.

At 5:25 p.m. (1925 GMT), the pound GBP=D3 was little changed from its Tuesday close at $1.2083, while the euro EUR=EBS was flat at $1.0975.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)