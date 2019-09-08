Powell Signals Rate Cut Likely at Meeting This Month

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy faced a favorable outlook despite significant risks from weaker global growth and trade uncertainty, and he cited the central bank’s turn toward providing more stimulus this year as an important reason for that outlook.

“The Fed has through the course of the year seen fit to lower the expected path of interest rates. That has supported the economy,” Mr. Powell said during a moderated discussion in Zurich on Friday. “That’s one of the reasons why the outlook is still a favorable one despite these crosswinds we’ve been facing.”

Mr. Powell’s comments implicitly acknowledged that investors’ expectations of easier Fed policy this year have buoyed financial markets and business sentiment and that failing to deliver at least partly on those expectations could damage that outlook.

After cutting their benchmark interest rate in July by a quarter percentage point, officials are gearing up to cut rates again, likely by another quarter point, at their Sept. 17-18 policy meeting. Mr. Powell offered little to push back against those expectations on Friday, the last day before officials’ pre-meeting quiet period begins.

Earlier Friday, the Labor Department reported the unemployment rate held steady at 3.7% in August. Employers added 130,000 jobs, though that included 25,000 temporary government hires for the coming census count. The share of Americans who had a job also rose.

While the pace of hiring has slowed considerably over the past year, “our labor market is in quite a strong position,” Mr. Powell said. He also batted down worries that the economy could be heading into a downturn.

“We’re not forecasting or expecting a recession,” Mr. Powell said.

Mr. Powell has faced unusual and persistent criticism from President Trump for not moving more aggressively to cut interest rates. Mr. Trump tapped Mr. Powell to serve a four-year term that began last year, and he again criticized the Fed chief in a tweet on Friday.

“They were WAY too early to raise [rates], and Way too late to cut,” Mr. Trump said. “Where did I find this guy Jerome? Oh well, you can’t win them all.”

Asked Friday how it felt to be mocked by Mr. Trump, Mr. Powell didn’t directly respond. “We’re completely and totally focused on our jobs” to keep the economy on an even keel, he said. Mr. Powell has taken pains to assure the public that the Fed doesn’t take partisan politics into account when setting policy.

Mr. Powell also disavowed suggestions from a former senior colleague who last week recommended the Fed take electoral politics into account when setting policy. In an opinion column, former New York Fed President William Dudley implied the Fed should consider allowing Mr. Trump’s trade escalation to imperil his 2020 reelection chances.

“We serve all Americans regardless of their political party. The idea that we would deviate from that, it’s just simply wrong,” Mr. Powell said. “The answer would be a ‘hard no.’ ”

Partisan politics play no role in the Fed’s decisions or discussions, he added, “and my colleagues and I would not tolerate any attempt to include them.”

Separately, Mr. Powell warned that the Fed was facing uncharted waters in figuring out how to respond to potential weakness brought on by broader trade disruptions, which have included Mr. Trump’s mercurial negotiating tactics.

The escalating trade war between the U.S. and China continues to weigh on global growth and financial markets, and businesses have reported they are delaying planned investments as a result of rising policy uncertainty.

“Our obligation is to use our tools to support the economy,” Mr. Powell said. “Trade policy uncertainty is not something that central banks have a lot of practice in dealing with.”

A further slowdown in hiring is a concern for the Fed because consumer spending has been supporting the economy this year amid a pullback in manufacturing, trade and construction. If job and income growth slows, consumer spending and confidence would weaken.

Several regional Fed bank presidents have indicated they still don’t see a strong case to cut rates, though a few others have said low inflation and declining market-based rates warrant a more aggressive half-point cut.

Mr. Powell said his preference as a leader was to embrace diverse views. “My nature is to want to incorporate people’s thinking and develop a consensus,” he said.

Source: Dow Jones