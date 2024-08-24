Powerful wave of wind propulsion set to crash over the bow of SMM 2024

The presence of wind-powered shipping will be more prevalent than ever before at the upcoming SMM trade fair in Hamburg, reflecting the industry’s growing movement back towards using the renewable energy source that once powered the majority of the maritime fleet until the late 19th century.

Modern wind propulsion solutions enable ship operators to harness the power of the wind for the propulsion of cargo ships and passenger ships. Multiple wind propulsion systems are available, with many mature systems on the market installed on vessels that have been sailing for several years using the power of the wind in tandem with fossil-fuel internal combustion engine configurations.

Recent market developments send a clear signal that a far more varied collection of market stakeholders are showing interest in wind propulsion technology. The International Windship Association (IWSA) is starting to see small fleet orders being made by shipowners, not only single ship deployments.

By the end of July this year there were forty-five vessels with wind propulsion technology installed on board in addition to ten wind-ready vessels, with a combined total of over 3 million DWT, indicating a three-fold increase in installations over the previous 12-month period. These are complemented by ten small, traditionally rigged cruise vessels and dozens of small sail cargo and fisheries vessels.

The uptick in wind-powered vessels hitting the water has been driven by the performance of wind propulsion technology strengthening in recent years coupled with installation costs and ROI shrinking as the number of installations increases with fossil fuel and alternative fuel prices remaining high.

Welcoming this intensifying interest in wind propulsion, IWSA Secretary General, Gavin Allwright says: “So far this year, we have witnessed new project announcements, order confirmations, and installation celebrations almost every week. This is a sector of technology development and renewable energy use that is clearly embarking on a voyage propelled by the prevailing winds rather than one still being buffeted by headwinds.”

“This edition of the SMM trade fair presents us with the perfect opportunity to get up to speed with the latest wind propulsion technology and market developments. We are delighted to see so many IWSA members present on the exhibition floor and on various conference programmes, complemented by a raft of member-hosted events. In fact, it will be difficult to choose what to go to and avoid wind propulsion related scheduling conflicts!”

Allwright continues.

A total of thirty-seven IWSA members will be exhibiting at SMM in Hamburg between 3 rd – 6 th September 2024. To help visitors navigate their way around wind propulsion solutions and supporters in the exhibition halls and external events, IWSA has produced an ‘unofficial’

Wind Propulsion Route which can be downloaded here: https://bit.ly/3AIOALY In addition to the vast number of wind propulsion technologies and projects on display in the exhibition halls, wind propulsion events will be in plentiful supply affording attendees of the trade fair with multiple opportunities to listen to experts from this fast-developing technology sector.

IWSA is inviting SMM attendees to stand A3.108 to listen to a variety of presentations from IWSA members on Wednesday 4 th September and Thursday 5 th September. The presentation schedule for can be accessed via: https://bit.ly/4cC5jhv.

Members of the IWSA are hosting a large number of talks, product presentations and receptions at their stands, up to date details for all IWSA member events can be accessed via: https://bit.ly/46Xd68e

Another highlight of the wind propulsion activities taking place alongside SMM 2024 will be the Windship Day conference, hosted by MARIKO, Hochschule Emden Leer, Fraunhofer IWES and Green Shipping Niedersachsen onboard the tallship SV Peking on Wednesday 4 th September. A further external event highlight will be an invitation-only event held onboard the wind-assist vessel, the EEMS Traveller on 3 rd September.

“This edition of the SMM exhibition will be the biggest and best edition yet for wind-powered ships, and I expect that I’ll be saying that again in 2026!” Allwright concludes.

Source: International Windship Association (IWSA):