PPA Forum encourages efficiency and safety

Pilbara Ports Authority’s (PPA) 2022 Safe Ships-Safe Ports Forum kicked off today, attracting more than 200 delegates from the marine, resources, and logistics sector.

The aim of the forum is to improve port efficiency while maintaining safe operations.

The two-day, invite only forum, includes a range of presentations and Q&A sessions, with topics ranging from sustainable shipping, training initiatives, technological advances, safety incidents, and best practice shares.

Pilbara Ports Authority General Manager Marine Captain Phil Christy opened the event in Perth today and said safe, reliable, and efficient operations are essential to keeping the engine room of the economy going.

“Disruptions to port operations and international trade routes can have global ramifications, including delays costing billions and product shortages,” Captain Christy said.

“In the Pilbara alone, an estimated $165 billion worth of commodities passed through PPA’s ports in 2021-22 – even a slight disruption to port operations can have a ripple effect throughout the supply chain.

“Each port has different challenges, but by working together and sharing lessons we can manage risks more effectively.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual forum hasn’t been held since 2019.

“It’s fantastic to see a wide range of organisations and industry professionals in attendance, with collaboration critical to improvement,” Captain Christy added.

“We’re proud to be sharing our key learnings with others here today, with safety at the forefront of everything PPA undertakes.”

Site visits to the ports of Dampier and Port Hedland will be held next week providing an immersive view of port operations at the world’s largest bulk export port authority.

Source: Pilbara Ports Authority