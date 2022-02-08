PPA S.A.: Amongst the “Most Sustainable Companies in Greece 2022”

Following the announcement of the Quality Net Foundation, the Piraeus Port Authority has been included in the List of the “Most Sustainable Companies in Greece 2022” as announced by the Foundation’s Annual Evaluation Report measuring business performance in Sustainable Development based on the ESG criteria. The inclusion of companies in the list of “The most Sustainable Companies in Greece”, provides the highest possible distinction in Sustainable Development in the country.

It is pointed out that the Piraeus Port Authority, fully aligned to the new world order, prioritizes and incorporates in the company’s strategy every aspect related to the Environment, Society and Corporate Governance (ESG), while satisfying investors’ and all stakeholders’ expectations.

PPA Chairman Mr. Yu Zenggang, pleased with this development, expressed his deep satisfaction noting that: “At PPA we share the strong believe that the Port impressive development recorded in the last years can be sustainable only if directly linked to green development concepts as well as to fair and good governance and therefore we put those issues at the top of our strategic priorities. Our goal remains however to constantly improve our performance in ESG standards with the ultimate aim to achieve the perfect balance between the environmental societal and economic development.”

Source: Piraeus Port Authority