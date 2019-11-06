PPA S.A. participates in the “CHINA INTERNATIONAL IMPORT EXPO”

PPA S.A. participates this year again in the China International Import Expo (CIIE), which takes place in Shanghai from 5 to 10 November 2019, in which more than 3,000 companies from 150 countries take part.

In the PPA booth, informational material is being distributed, the company’s activities are promoted and meetings and visits take place by executives from big companies as well as officials from Greece, China and other countries. Among others, the Minister of Shipping & Insular Policy Mr. Yiannis Plakiotakis and the Deputy Mayor of Piraeus Ms. Andriana Zarakeli visited the PPA booth.

The Management of PPA S.A. is represented at top level by the Chairman Yu Zenggang and the Deputy CEO Weng Lin, who participate alongside with the exhibition at conferences and scheduled meetings.

It is noted that Greece is participating this year in the International Exhibition as an honored guest country under the slogan “A culture to share”.



Source: Piraeus Port Authority (PPA)