PPA S.A. participates with active presence in Posidonia 2018

PPA S.A. participates with its own booth (Stand 3201), in the greatest maritime event of the world, Posidonia exhibition, which this year celebrates its 50th anniversary, surpassing any previously participations record.

During the opening ceremony, the Prime Minister Mr. Alexis Tsipras visited PPA booth, had a brief meeting with the CEO of PPA S.A. Captain Fu Chengqiu and expressed his support for the implementation of the projects provided by the concession agreement, declaring his interest in arranging an informative meeting concerning the investment plan of PPA S.A.



Source: Piraeus Port Authority S.A.