PPA SA: Main transit hub for car transportations from China to Europe, North Africa and Near East, in new special containers. The first vehicles already arrived at the port of Piraeus

Piraeus Port Authority S.A. had jointly launched a new car shipment route and service based on the advantage of port of Piraeus and innovation in carrying mode by multipurpose vessel with COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO., LTD，targeted to provide high quality service car logistics in EMEA area.

The new service concerns the transportation of vehicles in special containers, with a capacity of 3 vehicles, called Flat Rack, equipped with built-in ramps for easier transportation and placement of the vehicles. These platforms have been certified and can be stacked to a height of 3 containers.

The strategic geographic location of the port between three continents and consequently multiple markets, alongside the integrated port services offered and the high quality container terminal services, but also COSCO SHIPPING’s Group presence at the Port were the key drivers contributing to this development. The port of Piraeus has been selected as the preferred transit hub for this major business initiative.

On December 21, 2022, the first shipment of cars arrived at Piraeus, where it was uploaded to the container terminal to be then transferred to the car terminal for their final destinations.

PPA’s Chairman Mr. Yu Zenggang, expressed his satisfaction for the launch of this significant addition in the Port’s business activities, while he pointed out that it highlights once again the value of synergies, a necessary prerequisite for great outcomes with significant economies of scale and benefits for all stakeholders.

As one of the core members of China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation Limited Company, COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers Co., Ltd. (COSCO SHIPPING Specialized for short) is dedicated to the operations and management of more than a hundred vessels, including multi-purpose and heavy lift vessels, semi-submersible vessels, pure car carriers, logs carriers as well as asphalt carriers. The scale of this specialized shipping fleet ranks it as the largest in the world.

Source: Piraeus Port Authority